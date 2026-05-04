US interference in Hormuz Strait regime ‘ceasefire violation'

In a post on his X account on Monday, Azizi wrote, “Any US interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a direct violation of the ceasefire, dismissing President Donald Trump’s plan to escort ships through the waterway as “delusional.”

“Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire,” Azizi emphasized.

“The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts! No one would believe blame game scenarios!”

Azizi’s warning came after Trump announced a plan for US forces to begin escorting ships through the strait on Monday, a waterway that has been largely blocked since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

He threatened that any interference with the US operation would “have to be dealt with forcefully.” It was not immediately clear which countries the operation would aid or how it would work.

Iran has maintained strict controls over the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression on February 28, which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and strikes on nuclear facilities, schools and hospitals.

MNA