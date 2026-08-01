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Aug 1, 2026, 7:20 AM

Araghchi warns UK against aiding aggressors

Araghchi warns UK against aiding aggressors

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister told his British counterpart on Friday that any cooperation with aggressors attacking Iran is "unacceptable" and constitutes an act of aggression under international law.

Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, criticised Britain's recent designation of Iran's armed forces and complicity in two imposed wars by the United States and Israel. He said London's approach was "unjustified" and required reconsideration.

Araghchi said the main cause of the current regional situation was U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran. He noted that the Islamic Republic had entered the diplomatic process in good faith and reached a ceasefire memorandum on June 18, but the United States had again violated its commitments and blocked its implementation.

He stressed Iran's determination to establish operational mechanisms with Oman for managing shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that third-party obstruction would only complicate the situation.

"Under international law and the resolution on the definition of aggression, allowing aggressor parties to use a country's territory and facilities for an illegal attack on another country constitutes an act of aggression and entitles the attacked country to resort to legitimate defence," Araghchi said.

Miliband, for his part, said Britain was not part of the war with Iran and believed in diplomacy to resolve issues. He stressed the need to continue diplomatic engagement with Iran to improve relations and reduce tensions in the region.

MNA 

News ID 246666

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