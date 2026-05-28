Iran denounces US’s violation of truce and threatening Oman

Denouncing the US military aggression against regions in Bandar Abbas, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, he noted that these aggressive actions against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and that the UN Security Council is obligated to fulfill its legal responsibility to hold the American aggressors accountable.

Referring to the continuous violation of the ceasefire dated Wednesday on April 8 by the United States, especially the attack on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf region and international waters, as well as the airstrike on the southern regions of Iran over the past few days, Baghaei emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to take all necessary measures to defend Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also condemned the threatening rhetoric of American officials against Iran and some other countries in the region, and expressed solidarity with the friendly and brotherly country of Oman, stating, "The threat to "destroy" a United Nations member state that has always played a constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security and has used its noble efforts in the service of regional peace and stability as a mediator in diplomatic processes for many years is not only a violation of the fundamental principle of prohibiting the threat of the use of force, but also another dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and bullying in international relations."

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