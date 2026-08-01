  1. Politics
Aug 1, 2026, 8:10 AM

India offers help to ease Iran-US tensions

India offers help to ease Iran-US tensions

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – In a phone call with his Indian counterpart, Iran's FM blamed the US naval blockade and attacks on commercial shipping for regional instability, while India expressed concern and offered to help calm tensions.

In a phone call on Friday evening, Araghchi briefed Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the latest regional developments and Iran's position.

He said that the United States' repeated violations of the ceasefire, continued military aggression, the naval blockade and attacks on Iranian commercial shipping is the root cause of the instability gripping the region and the Strait of Hormuz. 

He stressed the responsibility of the international community to hold the "aggressor parties" accountable.

Jaishankar, for his part, expressed concern over the situation and its consequences for other countries, and voiced India's readiness to assist in reducing tensions.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations.

MNA 

News ID 246668

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News