India offers help to ease Iran-US tensions

In a phone call on Friday evening, Araghchi briefed Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the latest regional developments and Iran's position.

He said that the United States' repeated violations of the ceasefire, continued military aggression, the naval blockade and attacks on Iranian commercial shipping is the root cause of the instability gripping the region and the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed the responsibility of the international community to hold the "aggressor parties" accountable.

Jaishankar, for his part, expressed concern over the situation and its consequences for other countries, and voiced India's readiness to assist in reducing tensions.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations.

MNA