Yemen forces 8 Saudi oil tankers to change course

Yemeni Armed Forces said they forced eight Saudi oil tankers to reroute to the Cape of Good Hope, expanding their maritime blockade of the kingdom, as Saudi Arabia announced a 14-nation coalition to defend shipping lanes.

Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree said Saturday that the tankers were forced to change course and that Yemen's Armed Forces would continue the blockade against Saudi Arabia, vowing to reach its ships "wherever we are able."

He assured the Yemeni people that the military would spare no effort to lift the siege on the country and reclaim all their rights.

Yemen had previously declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia under a "blockade for blockade" principle, in response to the Saudi siege of Sanaa airport.

MNA