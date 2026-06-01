Iran hits back at EU to condemn its response to US attacks

He criticized the European Union for condemning Iran’s response to the recent US attacks, emphasizing that Tehran’s actions were a legitimate exercise of self-defense under the international law.

In a post on his X account on Monday, the spokesperson lashed out at the EU for applying the double standards by criticizing Iran while ignoring the unlawful US-Israeli war of aggression waged against the noble people of the country.

“The EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defense against US aggression launched from bases in neighboring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless,” he said.

“The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks,” Baghaei added.

“Iran’s strikes against those bases & assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defense,” the Iranian spokesman said.

“States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries,” he stated.

MNA