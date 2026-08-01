Anyone siding with US to burn in fire of war: Gen. Abdollahi

The United States is pursuing, with increasing speed, a path of widespread escalation in the regional war, Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized.

This approach is the outcome of a dangerous strategy aimed at expanding and imposing unlawful dominance across the entire region, he said, adding that the criminal United States proved during the recent war against the Islamic Republic of Iran that it refrains from no act of aggression or destruction against the interests and resources of Muslim nations in pursuit of its sinister objectives.

Muslim countries in the region should know that the United States is using their capital, wealth, vital infrastructure, and strategic resources as a defensive shield for its weakened military while simultaneously strengthening the military machine and security of the child-killing Zionist terrorist regime, he underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the brave sons of the nation in the Armed Forces and the Resistance Front, has proven that the balance of power in the region no longer follows its previous equations. The failure of the United States to achieve its aggressive and illegitimate objectives against Iran has forced the weakened US military and the Zionist regime to wage war, bloodshed, and aggression from behind the territory of Muslim countries, imposing the costs of war on regional governments, General Abdollahi emphasized.

It is declared unequivocally: Muslim countries must act with foresight, closely monitor America's crimes, and reconsider cooperation with the United States, otherwise, any country that serves as a defensive shield for the criminal and aggressor United States will burn in the flames of war, the top military commander added.

He argued that the US' failure to achieve its aggressive and illegitimate objectives against Iran has forced the "dilapidated US army" and the "fake Zionist regime" to wage war, shed blood, and commit acts of aggression "from behind the trenches of Muslim countries," while shifting the costs of war onto regional governments.

Major General Abdollahi said Iran is making its position clear, declaring that Muslim countries "must act with foresight," closely monitor America's crimes, and reconsider any cooperation or alignment with Washington.

Any country that turns itself into a defensive shield for the criminal and aggressor America will burn in the fire of war, he warned.

MNA/6905035