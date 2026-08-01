Media plays crucial role in thwarting enemies' plots

He made the remarks at the venue of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran in a meeting with the Administration Information Council.

Addressing the meeting, Araqchi briefed participants on the latest developments in Iran's foreign policy and international relations, as well as post-war developments following the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to end the war, the US' repeated breaches of its commitments, and its continued military aggression against Iran.

He also outlined the Foreign Ministry's diplomatic efforts to safeguard Iran's national interests and the consultations conducted with Oman to establish operational mechanisms for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to the Foreign Ministry's intensified efforts to advance the country's supreme interests in line with the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the directives of the Supreme National Security Council, Araqchi described the media sphere as part of the US-Israeli imposed war against Iran.

He said the media plays "a highly pivotal role" in presenting the genuine narrative of the Iranian nation's “sacred defense” against the enemy's savage aggression, as well as in preserving and strengthening national unity and solidarity.

MNA