Israeli drone attack kills two in Gaza City

An Israeli drone attack has killed two people in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, according to the Wafa news agency, citing al-Shifa Hospital where the casualties were taken.

Others injured from the attack were also brought to the hospital, it reported.

The attack follows our reports of several earlier deadly air strikes in the enclave, including one that killed a person in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood and another that killed a second person on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.

MNA