  1. Politics
Aug 1, 2026, 7:45 AM

SNSC chief:

US actions will tighten Strait of Hormuz closure

US actions will tighten Strait of Hormuz closure

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iran's top security official warned that continued U.S. military actions and the naval blockade will further tighten the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and could extend to other maritime chokepoints.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a statement that the continuation of the naval blockade by the American regime will both tighten the lock on the Strait of Hormuz and close other straits and chokepoints.

He said the global economy, energy markets and American voters would pay the price.

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to shipping since earlier in the conflict, with Iran emphasizing it will remain shut until U.S. military interference in the waterway ends.

MNA 

News ID 246667

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