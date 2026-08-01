Iran joins WAICO: envoy to China

Meeting with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Bin after the signing ceremony on Friday, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli said Iran was ready to actively participate in the scientific, research, and applied development of artificial intelligence, as well as in the creation of international mechanisms to ensure fair and equitable access to this technology.

The envoy emphasized that Iran’s membership in WAICO reflects its commitment to the constructive engagement in new technologies and to using AI capabilities for sustainable development.

The World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) was established on July 16, 2026, on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, following an initiative taken by China.

MNA/IRN