Iran ready to hit US, Israeli infrastructure: Official

The official described U.S. media reports about potential American and Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure as "a kind of madness."

He said, "We have prepared an extensive programme for responding to possible American madness, which includes the critical infrastructure of the Zionist regime and U.S. energy infrastructure in the region, and we are ready for it."

He added that Iran's armed forces, "both in the 40-day war and in its continuation in recent weeks, have demonstrated both the capability and the will to carry out such actions."

The warning comes amid weeks of intensifying military exchanges between Iranian and U.S. forces, with Iran striking American bases across the region and U.S. forces continuing to hit Iranian territory. Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, vowing it will remain shut until U.S. military interference ends.

MNA