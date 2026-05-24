Iran pursues peace with strength, diplomacy with dignity

Kazem Ghariabadi made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of the strategic Iranian port city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982, after more than 500 days of Iraqi occupation during the eight-year imposed war on Iran.

He said that the 3rd of Khordad in the Iranian calendar (May 24) is a reminder of an enduring truth in the country’s history, according to which a nation that is the victim of aggression and occupation reserves the inherent right to legitimate defense of its territory, independence, and dignity.

“Khorramshahr was a symbol of the victory of the national determination over the aggression that began with the calculations of the world powers supporting the aggressor, but failed in the face of the great Iranian nation’s faith, resistance, and self-reliance.”

“Today, Iran follows the same logic: peace with strength, diplomacy with dignity, and a resolute defense of territorial integrity, independence, and rights of our beloved people and country of Iran.”

The US and the Israeli regime began their illegal war of aggression on Iran on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

Throughout its course, the criminal aggression fell far short of overthrowing Iran's Islamic establishment and led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to enemy vessels, according to press TV.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire went into effect. However, the first round of Tehran-Washington negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

The US unilaterally extended the truce after its expiry, but imposed an inhumane “naval blockade” on Iran.

Pakistan continued its mediation efforts and managed to bring Tehran and Washington closer to finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war on the Islamic Republic.

MNA