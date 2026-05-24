Any new attack to bring hellish response beyond region

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has issued a sweeping strategic message marking the National Day of Resistance, Sacrifice and Victory — the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr — in which he outlined Iran's military posture, assessed the outcome of the Third Imposed War, and warned that any new aggression would trigger a response of devastating regional and beyond-regional scale.

Vahidi opened his message by invoking the 1982 liberation of Khorramshahr — freed after 578 days of occupation — as the enduring template for Iranian resistance and victory. He drew a direct line between that campaign and the Third Imposed War, saying Iran had once again emerged with its head held high after 40 days of crushing and decisive resistance, forcing the enemy to seek a ceasefire in humiliation.

The IRGC commander then laid out five strategic conclusions:

First: The Third Imposed War was a hybrid conflict, but the IRGC's decisive and instructive response — backed by the epic presence of the people — denied the enemy all its objectives and neutralised its schemes.

Second: Khorramshahr's lesson is reliance on internal power and active deterrence. Iran's nuclear, missile, defensive and offensive advances have forced the enemies of the revolution and the Islamic homeland to recalculate.

Third: The greatest strategic asset of the country is the determined and passionate presence of the people in all arenas — an impenetrable barrier against enemy infiltration and conspiracies.

Fourth: Iran's Armed Forces stand at their highest level of readiness and active deterrence across all dimensions — missile, air, naval, ground, space, and cyber. Any renewed aggression by the enemy will therefore inevitably draw a destructive and hellish response at the regional and beyond-regional level.

Fifth: The liberation of Khorramshahr is a permanent model for future victories — including the liberation of Holy Quds and the elimination of the Israeli regime by the Axis of Resistance and the mujahideen of the Islamic world.

MNA