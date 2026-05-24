No tyrant can stand against Iran' faithful soldiers: Ghalibaf

In a message released on Sunday on the occasion, he stated the recapture of the southern city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982 which demonstrated the determination and courage of forces loyal to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

The parliament speaker paid tribute to the prominent commanders, including Ahmad Kazemi and Ali Sayyad Shirazi, saying that the brave commanders turned the impossible into reality and taught that faith, planning, courage, and reliance on Almighty God lead to victory.

Ghalibaf also praised today’s Iranian military forces for continuing the path of past commanders and keeping alive the memory of what he described as the heroic defenders of the country.

Back in 1982, Iranian Armed Forces retook Khorramshahr, located in Khuzestan Province, from military troops of the Iraqi Ba'ath regime following fierce fighting.

MNA/IRN