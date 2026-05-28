Iranian Armed Forces inflicted historic defeat on enemies

Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza made the remarks in a message sent to his counterparts in Muslim countries on Wednesday, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice) which marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran was invaded by the United States and the Zionist regime two times in less than a year. These acts of aggression led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and a group of military commanders, political officials, civilians, innocent children and students, destroying parts of the country's civilian infrastructure,” he said.

“However, with the divine grace and support of the heroic Iranian nation, as well as the world’s Muslims and freedom-seeking people, the Iranian Armed Forces were able to inflict a historic defeat on the enemies’ prestige and credibility.”

He also noted that the United States’ priority is to support the "ominous" Israeli regime that has over the past seven decades desecrated the holy city of al-Quds by occupying Islamic lands, killing the innocent, and carrying out other heinous acts.

He further emphasized the need for reinforcing Muslim unity and cooperation aimed at solving problems and upholding rights.

Meanwhile, the general said that strengthening dialogue and consensus among Muslim countries should be the most important priority of the Islamic Ummah in the current circumstances.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first illegal war of aggression against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second invasion began in late February and was halted in early April as part of a Pakistani-brokered ceasefire.

In the face of threats, Iran, however, has asserted that it stands ready to repel any fresh act of aggression.

Analysts say Iran's brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations have created a sense of pride among Muslims.

MNA