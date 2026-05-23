Iran ready for historic fight against new aggression

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, who serves as Deputy Army Commander for Coordination, issued the warning on Saturday, as Iran marks the 44th anniversary of the retaking of the city of Khorramshahr during the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s in a historic operation dubbed Beit-ol-Moqaddas.

“In safeguarding the territorial integrity and independence of the country, we are ready to create another Beit-ol-Moqaddas in the face of any sedition and imposed war. Let the world know that our identity is intertwined with sacrifice and patriotism,” said Sayyari, according to Press TV.

The senior commander also said that the Iranian Army is awaiting an order from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to launch its devastating attacks on the enemies.

His remarks came as the Army also issued a statement to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, saying the force is fully prepared to change the enemy's equations and showcase the Iranian nation's resistance and steadfastness to the world, as it did during the Battle of Khorramshahr in 1982.

The statement said that the Army has gained valuable experience from the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s and the two recent US-Israeli aggressions, which took place in June last year and from February to April this year.

“… with resolute determination and unwavering will, the Army has prepared itself for a decisive and comprehensive confrontation with any threat and aggression from the enemies,” said the statement.

MNA