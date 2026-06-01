Iran brooks no foreign interference over Strait of Hormuz

He stated that the new regulations devised by the Islamic Republic of Iran govern maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the country brooks no foreign interference in this regard.

"In wartime conditions, Iran has established new regulations for controlling maritime traffic and will not permit any country to interfere," he stated.

Iran shut down the strategic corridor to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the United States' and the Israeli regime's latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the country that was waged between February 28 and April 7.

Iran began applying far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had unilaterally announced earlier that month.

Amid the developments, Iran introduced the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new institutional mechanism to regulate and oversee vessel traffic through the chokepoint.

Iran and Oman, the strait's other littoral state, are, meanwhile, negotiating a new framework for maritime transit through the waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz has two littoral states: Iran and Oman. These two countries have the right to exercise sovereignty over their territorial waters," Gharibabadi added.

"Any arrangement must be coordinated with Oman. Our consultations have yielded positive progress, and Oman also recognizes its sovereign rights [concerning the waterway]," he noted, according to Press TV.

The official also addressed the United States' recent threats of targeting Oman with military aggression and sanctions if the country joined regulating traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"By threatening Oman, the United States has violated international law. We have urged Oman not to yield to such threats and to exercise its sovereignty during peacetime," Gharibabadi concluded.

MNA