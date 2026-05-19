Iran terms German chancellor accusations ‘baseless, selective

In a message in German language on his X account on Tuesday morning, Baghaei harshly reacted to Merz’s claim, saying the unfounded accusation once again exposes the double standard of Western leaders, who were indifferent to the illegal attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites.

He mocked Merz in his post, saying hypocrisy was revealed when the blatant attacks by the US and the Zionist regime on Iran’s nuclear facilities – which remained under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency – were not only not condemned but were actually justified.

Calling the incident near the UAE nuclear plan “a false flag operation by the enemies of peace and reconciliation in the region”, Baghaei questioned the German chancellor how he suddenly used the dictums “international law” and “regional security” to level the accusation, for which, even the UAE did not officially hold Iran responsible.

If an attack on nuclear facility poses a threat to the people of the region, this principle should apply to all countries, not just when Western political interests demand it, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Referring to Merz’s anti-Iran rhetoric, Baghaei said such “selective arbitration” in German literature is reminiscent of “Judge Adam” in Blake Morrison’s play “The Broken Pot” who pretends to be sole agent of justice although he must be tried for own crimes.

MNA