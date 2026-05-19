Iran serious about diplomacy, fully prepared for defense

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Federal Minister for Interior of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi, who traveled to Iran for consultations with senior Iranian officials.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Iran-Pakistan bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of security and economy.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional security developments and ongoing efforts aimed at ending the war of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s good offices to advance diplomacy and prevent further escalation of tensions, but described the contradictory and excessive demands of the US as a serious obstacle to diplomacy.

Referring to previous experiences of Washington’s breach of commitments and betrayal of diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran’s decision to enter the diplomatic process to end the war was based on a responsible approach despite deep mistrust toward the US ruling establishment.

He also emphasized that while Iran is serious about diplomacy, it will not neglect any measure to enhance its readiness to defend the country’s security and national interests.

Araghchi also pointed to the far-reaching consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran for the region and the world, stressing that the international community must hold the aggressor parties accountable and punish them for committing aggression and other crimes against humanity, including the massacre of 170 innocent students and teachers in Iran’s southern city of Minab on February 28.

Pakistan’s interior minister, for his part, referred to his constructive and useful talks with the speaker of the Iranian Parliament and his Iranian counterpart, emphasizing the Pakistani government’s special commitment to expanding all-out relations with Iran.

Naqvi also expressed hope that Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts would help promote peace and stability in the region.

MNA