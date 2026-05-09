Merz says Europe shares US goal of ending Iran war

“We are really willing to keep this alliance alive for the future,” Merz said at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

He also said Sweden and Finland had strengthened the European pillar of the alliance.

“We know that there are some differences. We know that we are seeing challenges, all of us, but our final goal is to bring this conflict to an end and to guarantee that Iran is not able to produce nuclear weapons,” Merz said.

“And this goal is a common goal between America and Europe.”

His remarks come despite the fact that all Iranian nuclear activities used to be monitored by the IAEA and the IAEA reported no information that Iran's program was diverted towards building a nuclear bomb. Moreover, the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had banned acquring WMDs in a fatwa.

MNA