5 killed in shooting in California with 2 suspected shooters

The San Diego Police Department said on X that officers were on scene at ICSD, located in the 7050 block of Eckstrom Avenue, following reports of an active shooter situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The threat was later "neutralized," the department said in a follow-up post.

Police officers told reporters at the scene that authorities received reports of an active shooter at the center at about 11:43 a.m. local time (1843 GMT). Officers arrived within four minutes and found three deceased individuals outside the building.

Meanwhile, police also received reports of additional gunfire a few blocks away from the center.

A landscaper working nearby was also shot at but was uninjured, according to police.

Shortly afterward, officers found a vehicle in the middle of the street in the 3800 block of Hatton Street, with two dead men inside believed to be the shooters involved in the incident.

The two suspects were identified as teenagers, aged 17 and 18. They "appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Police said that because of the location of the attack, they are considering the incident a "hate crime" until proven otherwise.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the police department said.

Local law enforcement is working closely with the FBI, which has deployed "special agents, task force officers, evidence response personnel, victim specialists," and other personnel to assist at the scene, an official with the FBI's San Diego field office said.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

MNA