UK chancellor, US treasury chief clashed over Iran war

The Financial Times carried the report on Tuesday, saying the officials had a "fierce row" on the sidelines of the gathering, clashing over the consequences of the aggression.

The disagreement followed remarks by Reeves, in which she said she was "not convinced" that "we are safer today than we were a few weeks ago."

According to The Financial Times, Bessent responded by "berate[ing]" Reeves, arguing that the world had become "safer" as a result of the joint attacks. The report added that he even invoked, what he called, the "possibility" of Tehran's launching a "nuclear attack on London."

Reeves reacted strongly to the remarks, responding "angrily by telling Bessent she did not work for him and disliked how he had spoken to her," the report noted.

She reiterated her concerns about the aggression, saying that it lacked clear objectives and had not necessarily improved global security.

Ahead of the IMF meetings, Reeves had already expressed criticism of the aggression in comments to the Daily Mirror.

"This is a war that we did not start. It was a war that we did not want. I feel very frustrated and angry that the US went into this war without a clear exit plan, without a clear idea of what they were trying to achieve. And as a result, the Strait of Hormuz is now blocked."

Tensions have been rife in the Persian Gulf and around the strategic chokehold since February 28, when the United States and the Israeli regime began the latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran.

Iran shut down the waterway to enemies and their allies following the launch of the aggression.

It began exercising far stricter controls last month after Donald Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in continuation of the aggression and in violation of the terms of a ceasefire the US president, himself, had declared earlier.

Reeves is not the only European official to critique the aggression, according to Press TV.

Last month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had likewise denounced the campaign for lacking a clear "exit strategy," and noted that Tehran was "humiliating" Washington with its negotiating tactics.

Reacting to the remarks, Trump said Merz "doesn’t know what he’s talking about!" The US president also defended the aggression, saying, "I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago."

MNA