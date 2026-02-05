Germany turned Europe's engine of regression: Araghchi

"Germany was once the engine of Europe’s progress; now it has turned into an engine of regression, the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X in reaction to the new claims raised by German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz.

"Last September in New York, at Merz’s insistence, the E3 put an end to their role in nuclear negotiations by pursuing the return of UN sanctions on Iran. Now, Merz is begging to be allowed back into the same negotiations," Araghchi added.

"We Iranians have unfortunately been faced with several other examples of Merz's political naivety and distasteful character."

"When Israel killed more than 1,000 Iranians in June 2025, he expressed exuberance.Merz has also publicly daydreamed about Iran supposedly being weeks away from collapse."

"Germans are a great people who have contributed to humankind with their hard work and ingenuity. Iran has always welcomed strong relations with Germany. It is therefore doubly regrettable that an individual such as Mr. Merz now represents Germany on the world stage."

"We hope that more mature and honourable political leadership will return to Germany."

MNA