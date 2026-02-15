Iran’s foreign transit of goods reaches 17.6m tons in 10 mos

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), 17.6 million tons of foreign goods were transited via Iran between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026,

Following the Israeli imposed war against Iran on June 13, 2025, foreign transit of goods via Iran had reduced up to 15 percent, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The TPOI added that 15.6 million tons of foreign goods was transited via Iranian soil in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2025), showing a 6.84 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

