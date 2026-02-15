  1. Economy
Iran’s foreign transit of goods reaches 17.6m tons in 10 mos

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign transit of goods reached 17.6 million tons in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026), showing a 4.63 decrease compared to the same period last year.

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), 17.6 million tons of foreign goods were transited via Iran between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026,

Following the Israeli imposed war against Iran on June 13, 2025, foreign transit of goods via Iran had reduced up to 15 percent, compared to the last year’s corresponding period. 

The TPOI added that 15.6 million tons of foreign goods was transited via Iranian soil in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2025), showing a 6.84 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

