Trade between Iran and UAE resumes: TPO official

The TOP official said Jebel Ali is one of the most important transit hubs for trade between Iran and the UAE, handling a large share of commercial exchanges between the two countries. He noted that cargo transportation and transit through the port had been suspended during the 12-day war.

According to Ghanadzadeh, the disruption left a significant number of Iranian containers stranded at Jebel Ali, as traders were unable to clear their goods due to the conflict.

He added that with tensions easing and relative calm returning to the region, the clearance of Iranian cargo and containers has resumed, and trade routes between Iran and the UAE are gradually reopening.

Ghanadzadeh said commercial activity is recovering steadily and expressed hope that bilateral trade will soon return to pre-war levels.

MNA