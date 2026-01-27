Iran’s trade with Oman, Qatar, UAE rises: TPOI

Director-General of West Asia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Abdolamir Rabihavi pointed to the increase of Iran’s volume of trade with Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that Iran’s exports to UAE in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2025) registered about 9 percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the volume of products exported from Iran to the United Arab Emirates between March 21 and December 22, 2025 at $5.815 billion.

Rabihavi also put the products exported from Iran to the United Arab Emirates from March 21 to December 22, 2024 at $5.341 billion.

Turning to the trade relations between Iran and Sultanate of Oman, the director general emphasized that joint investment between Tehran and Muscat is underway at free zones and industrial townships.

