Iran, Turkey have high potential to rise annual trade to $30b

Speaking in a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Kırlangıç in Tehran on Monday, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Samad Hassanzadeh pointed to the very close relationship between Iran and Turkey, emphasizing that the annual trade turnover between the two countries should reach $30 billion annually.

Strongly condemning the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Hassanzadeh stated that the US and Israeli war has inflicted considerable damages to the global economy to a great extent in a way that the industrial infrastructures of many countries have been shut down and/or busy active with lower capacity.

Skyrocketing inflation rate has heavily damaged the livelihood of people to a great extent, he said, adding many airline companies have faced with the significant losses following the war of aggression imposed by the US and Zionist regime against the country.

Referring to the very close relationship between Iran and Turkey, especially in the economic field, the chairman reiterated that the annual trade turnover between the two countries should increase to $30 billion.

The ambassador of Turkey to Iran, for his part, emphasized the illegality of Us and Israeli attacks against Iran, stating that these attacks run contrary to the international law and the UN Charter.

It is hoped that the negotiations between Iran and the United States will yield positive results in line with securing interests of noble people of Iran, Kırlangıç stressed.

He went on to say that the trade exchanges between the two countries is satisfactory and put the annual trade turnover between Iran and Turkey at $22 billion before sanctions.

MNA/6826383