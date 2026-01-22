  1. Economy
Iran’s trade with Eurasia up 16% in 8 months: TPOI chief

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased 16 percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21st-Nov. 22nd) the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi told a meeting on trade with the Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday that Iran had seen “a notable growth in exports this year,” adding that private traders had used opportunities with the five member states.

Preparations for the agreement with Eurasia were completed on May 15, he said, noting that Iran had previously operated under a free trade agreement framework.

Dehghan Dehnavi also said that under the new agreement, 87 percent of Iran’s trade with Eurasia would be subject to zero tariffs, underscoring significant potential for expanding exchanges.

He added that Iran still has unused export capacity with Eurasia, including a $12 billion trade potential with Russia.

