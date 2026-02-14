  1. Economy
Feb 14, 2026, 5:58 PM

Iran’s exports value top $41 billion in 9 months: TPOI

Iran’s exports value top $41 billion in 9 months: TPOI

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has reported that the country exported $41.243 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21) overseas.

According to the report, 118.901 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $41.243 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

A study of the foreign trade statistics of the country from March 21 to December 22, 2025 indicates that the country’s export of products showed a one percent growth in weight compared to the same period last year.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan are Iran’s first to five export target markets, respectively in this period, the TPOI added.

MA/IRN86077641

News ID 241789
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News