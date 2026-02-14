Iran’s exports value top $41 billion in 9 months: TPOI

According to the report, 118.901 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $41.243 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

A study of the foreign trade statistics of the country from March 21 to December 22, 2025 indicates that the country’s export of products showed a one percent growth in weight compared to the same period last year.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan are Iran’s first to five export target markets, respectively in this period, the TPOI added.

