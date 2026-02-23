Tehran to host Iran EXPO 2026 on June 18-22: TPOI official

Deputy for the Promotion of International Business at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Amir Roshanbakhsh pointed to the significance of organizing Iran EXPO 2026 in strengthening the business diplomacy of the country, noting that Iran Expo is considered as one of the most important trade events.

As one of the country's most important trade and business events, Iran EXPO provides a suitable platform for introducing Iran's export capabilities and developing bilateral and multilateral trade cooperation.

The 8th edition of Export Potential Exhibition of Iran will be held in Tehran on June 18-22, 2026 with the aim of developing non-oil exports, introducing Iran’s production and export capacities, and expanding trade interactions with foreign delegations, he underlined.

Iran will host economic activists, businessmen, and representatives of domestic and international companies during the exhibition, TPOI official added.

