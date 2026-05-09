UN chief urges avoiding further escalation in Hormuz Strait

The secretary-general is concerned by the reported recent exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief, said at a daily briefing.

The secretary-general calls on all parties to fully abide by the ceasefire and refrain from any actions that could lead to renewed escalation or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts, he said.

The remarks come amid continued hostilities around the strategic waterway, including overnight U.S. strikes on Iranian fishing and cargo vessels near Oman's Khasab port that left six people missing and six wounded.

Iran and the United States held one round of talks in Islamabad last month, but subsequent efforts to arrange further meetings have yet to yield a breakthrough.

MNA