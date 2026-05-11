Iran's president outlines three paths after war

President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined Iran's post-war strategic options in a meeting with the commander and senior officers of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA), declaring that the rational, logical choice based on national interest is to complete the military victory achieved on the battlefield through diplomacy — and to secure Iran's rights from a position of dignity and strength.

Addressing the gathering after receiving a briefing on FARAJA's wartime performance, Pezeshkian stated that the country now faces three distinct paths: entering negotiations with dignity and strength to claim Iranian rights; remaining in a state of neither war nor peace; or continuing on a path of conflict and confrontation.

"The rational and logical preference, grounded in national interest, is for the victory secured by the Armed Forces on the battlefield to be completed in the diplomatic arena, with the rights of the Iranian people established from a position of dignity and authority," the President said.

Pezeshkian framed Iran's openness to diplomacy not as a concession but as a calculated posture, citing the words of Imam Ali from Nahj al-Balaghah — advising that if an enemy calls for peace, one should not reject it, but equally should never become complacent, optimistic, or trusting of that enemy after peace is established.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, on this same basis, while maintaining distrust of the enemy, considers negotiations possible — from a position of dignity, wisdom, and expediency," he said. He added that should an agreement be reached in line with the concerns of the Leader and the interests of the Iranian people, Iran would honour its commitments.

MNA