Iran engages in diplomacy with good faith, distrust US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during a press conference on Monday morning.

On Iran-US ceasefire talks

Baghaei told journalists that Tehran uses both military and diplomatic tools as needed to secure national interests, without seeking others' approval.

“Diplomatic processes have their own rules, and parties to any negotiation must decide based on their national interests,” he said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown it is serious in pursuing its national interests and legitimate rights, while at the same time participating in diplomatic processes with good faith and reason.”

The spokesman said the US side must prove its seriousness, warning that Washington has a record of breaking commitments in every diplomatic process it has joined over the past two decades. He cited the 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal and, over the past year, attacks on the negotiating table itself.

“We fight whenever necessary, and we use the weapon of diplomacy whenever we deem it right,” Baghaei said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement regarding Moscow's readiness to receive Iran's uranium reserves, said that at the current stage, Tehran's focus is on ending the war, and the issues concerning Iran's nuclear program and materials will be discussed when the time comes.

On Trump's upcoming visit to China

Regarding Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China, Baghaei stated that Trump's scheduled trip to China is a bilateral matter and concerns the two sides alone.

He went on to say that China remains one of Iran's strategic partners, with whom Tehran is in continuous contact. "The Chinese are well aware of our positions and correctly understand that the war imposed on Iran is not a transient issue but part of a global trend toward intensified unilateralism by the United States. Stability in West Asia matters as much to China as it does to us. Our Chinese friends know well how to seize this opportunity."

This is a developing story...

MNA