Leader issues new directive to confront enemy' miscalculation

In a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi presented a comprehensive report on the preparedness of the powerful Armed Forces of the country to confront enemies' strategic mistake.

General Abdollahi said “all fighters of Islam” possess high readiness in terms of morale, defensive and offensive preparedness, strategic plans, and the equipment and weaponry required to confront hostile actions by the “American-Zionist enemies.”

He warned that if the enemies commit any “strategic mistake, aggression, or invasion,” Iranian forces would respond “swiftly, intensely, and powerfully.”

The commander also assured the Leader that the armed forces would, “with full obedience” to his orders, defend “the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, our beloved land Iran, sovereignty, national interests, and the brave Iranian nation until the last breath and to the death.”

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the country’s armed forces and issued new directives for continuing action and confronting enemies decisively following the 40-day US-Israeli war against the country.

The unprovoked US-Israeli war on February 28 touched off days of barbaric bombing of Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure, intended to bring down the Islamic Republic following violent riots in which foreign-linked armed elements brutally attacked police, security forces, and public service personnel.

What was expected to last only a few days until the fall of the Islamic Republic instead stretched into 41 days. During that time, Iran responded with fierce intensity, launching drone and missile strikes at US and Israeli targets, ultimately forcing both regimes to announce a unilateral ceasefire that remains in effect to this day.

MNA