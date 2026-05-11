CIA-Mossad spy executed in Iran

Erfan Shakourzadeh was hanged early Monday after being found guilty of collaboration with the US intelligence service and the Zionist regime’s Mossad.

Based on the judicial case file, Shakourzadeh had been recruited as part of a project due to his expertise and was employed at one of the country’s scientific organizations active in the satellite sector.

The convict established contact with enemy intelligence services, including the US Central Intelligence Agency and, in particular, the Israeli regime’s intelligence-terrorist service, Mossad, while cooperating with the important scientific institution in Iran.

Shakourzadeh had contacted enemy intelligence services in three stages. He knowingly and willingly communicated with the CIA and Mossad and disclosed information in his possession to enemy agents. The information he attempted to provide to the foreign intelligence services was classified.

Authorities said Shakourzadeh handed over details regarding his activities within the Iranian company, as well as specifications and information related to satellite projects, to foreign intelligence services and received cryptocurrency in return as payment.

MNA/TSN