Iran blasts US over tanker attacks near Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has written to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, warning that continued US military operations in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz risk catastrophic consequences that could spread far beyond the region and threaten international peace and security.

The letter, submitted in the strongest terms, condemns a fresh escalation by US armed forces — including strikes against two Iranian oil tankers in the vicinity of Jask Port and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks on multiple locations along Iran's coastal areas overlooking the strait, carried out in the final hours of May 7, 2026.

Iravani stated that the attacks — which he said US President Trump openly acknowledged — constitute a clear violation of the April 8, 2026 ceasefire and a flagrant breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The letter further accuses Washington of a sustained pattern of internationally wrongful acts, including the imposition of an illegal naval blockade, repeated attacks on Iranian commercial vessels, their unlawful seizure, and the taking of crew members as hostages.

Tehran's letter goes further, describing these actions as tantamount to piracy under international law — and citing Article 3(c) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 of December 14, 1974, to classify them as acts of aggression. Iravani stressed that such conduct is totally incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, particularly one that claims to champion freedom of navigation.

These actions, rather than safeguarding maritime security, undermine it and violate the fundamental principles of international law, the letter states.

Iravani warned that at a moment when restraint, diplomacy, and dialogue are urgently needed, Washington's continued military escalation sends an unambiguous signal that the United States prefers coercion and militarism over peaceful resolution. The consequences of sustaining such a course in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, he said, could prove catastrophic — extending far beyond the immediate region — and the United States would bear full responsibility for whatever follows.

Reaffirming Iran's inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, Iravani called on the Secretary-General and the Security Council to unequivocally condemn US actions — including the naval blockade — and to demand that Washington comply with its obligations under international law and refrain from further provocative acts.

MNA