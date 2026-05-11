  1. Politics
May 11, 2026, 7:36 AM

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call to discuss the latest regional developments and the Pakistan-mediated Iran-US diplomatic process.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt held a telephone conversation in the early hours of Monday, covering the latest regional developments and the ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington being conducted through Pakistani mediation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty are exchanging assessments of the rapidly evolving regional situation and consulting on the current state of diplomatic tracks between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan serving as the intermediary party.

No further details were disclosed regarding the specific positions exchanged or any outcomes from the call.

MNA

News ID 244402

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