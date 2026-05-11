Tehran, The Hague consult on diplomacy, regional developments

The foreign ministers of Iran and the Netherlands held a telephone conversation, covering bilateral relations between the two countries alongside the latest regional and diplomatic developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen spoke by phone, exchanging views on the state of Iran-Netherlands ties and consulting on the broader diplomatic and security situation unfolding across the region.

No further details were released on the specific agenda items discussed or any outcomes from the call.

MNA