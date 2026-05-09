Iran-US talks may resume next week in Islamabad: Report

Citing informed sources, the Wall Street Journal said the draft document calls on Iran to ease its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a phased U.S. lifting of the siege on Iranian ports over 30 days from the start of talks.

The proposed framework would guide negotiations toward a comprehensive settlement, the report said, though neither Tehran nor Washington has officially confirmed the timeline or the details of the document.

The reported diplomatic motion comes amid continued hostilities around the strategic waterway, including overnight U.S. strikes on Iranian fishing and cargo vessels near Oman's Khasab port that left six people missing and six wounded.

Iran and the United States held one round of talks in Islamabad last month, but subsequent efforts to arrange further meetings have yet to yield a breakthrough. Pakistan has been the lead intermediary.

MNA