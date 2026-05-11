Spokesman invokes ancient Persian victory to warn enemies

In a post on his X account late on Sunday, Baghaei referred to the 53 BC Battle of Carrhae, in which the Persian commander Surena defeated the Roman legions despite having fewer forces and more limited resources.

The spokesman said Iranians throughout history have resisted powerful aggressors and emerged with honor, while warning that ignoring the lessons of history could lead to repeated failures.

“Throughout history, Iranians have stood not only against single invaders, but against powerful ‘pluses’ and grand ‘legionnaires’ — and have always emerged with honor,” Baghaei said.

“On a day like this in 53 BC, at the Battle of Carrhae, General Surena, with far fewer men and far more limited resources, crushed Rome’s heavily armored legions in a masterful 'asymmetric' victory,” he stated.

“Crassus, one of the wealthiest and most powerful Romans was slain; the myth of Roman invincibility was shattered forever; and Rome’s dream of eastward expansion died on the battlefield,” the spokesman said.

“History repeats itself — for those who refuse to study it or respect its lessons,” he added.

MNA