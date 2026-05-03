Iran reviewing US response to 14-point plan: spox

“The Americans have given their answer to Iran’s 14-point plan to the Pakistani side, and we are currently reviewing it,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a televised interview on Sunday, according to Press TV.

He clarified that the Iranian proposal is exclusively focused on ending the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and hostilities in the region and contains no provisions related to the country’s nuclear program.

“The plan we have presented is centered on ending the war. There are absolutely no details regarding the country’s nuclear issues in this proposal,” Baghaei said.

He dismissed recent reports, including a piece by Al Jazeera, which claimed the 14-point plan included a 15-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities and potential US-Iran cooperation on mine-sweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

“These are among the things that I believe are fabricated by the imagination of some media outlets. No such thing exists in the plan,” the spokesman said.

He pointed out that the nuclear issues that have recently been raised were covered in previous negotiations between Tehran and Washington and have nothing to do with the current plan.

The US and Israel attacked Iran in mid-June and late February as Tehran was in the midst of diplomatic talks with Washington over its peaceful nuclear program, he explained.

“We are not currently engaged in any negotiations over the nuclear issue, and decisions about the future will be made in due course,” he emphasized.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s immediate diplomatic and security focus remains on halting aggression across the region, particularly in Lebanon.

“We are currently concentrated on ending the war in the region, including in Lebanon,” he said. “As for other matters, decisions will be made at their appropriate time. As I mentioned, at this stage we are focused on ending the war, and we have no nuclear negotiations.”

The proposed framework is based on an initial cessation of hostilities, followed by a 30-day period during which detailed provisions would be examined, the spokesperson said.

Iran fundamentally does not accept negotiations under ultimatums or imposed deadlines, he asserted.

The spokesperson dismissed media speculations that some countries have been named as guarantors of a possible agreement between Iran and the US.

Baghaie said that Tehran does not rely on Washington’s commitments as “guarantees”, instead, Iran’s leverage stems from its own domestic power and capabilities.

“Power on the battlefield and levers are the most important assurances for the implementation of any potential agreement,” he explained.

IRNA reported on Friday that Tehran delivered the text of its latest plan to Pakistan Thursday night as a mediator in talks with the United States.

The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire took effect. Iran and the US held one round of intensive discussions in Islamabad on April 11 aimed at securing a permanent deal but they ended after 21 hours with no breakthrough with Iran citing Washington’s “excessive demands.”

US President Donald Trump on April 21 said that he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire.

Iranian officials have said that Washington should lift its illegal blockade on Iranian ports before the start of new round of talks. Tehran has also asserted that, as long as the blockade is still in place, it has no intention of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The US blockade of Iranian ports has also failed to achieve its stated aim of cutting off Iran’s oil revenues.

MNA