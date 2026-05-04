Iran fully prepared for any scenario in Hormuz Strait

Speaking to Tasnim on Monday, the source said the Americans know that Iran will not allow “bullying” by US President Donald Trump and American forces.

Referring to the initial shots fired by Iranian forces at a number of US combat vessels, the source said, “Iran’s Armed Forces, as during the 40-day war, will not permit the passage of American combat forces, and any movement through the Strait of Hormuz will not take place without authorization from the Iranian Armed Forces.”

The source further noted that all vessels should learn lessons from the experience of the 40-day war and avoid paying the price for “the Americans’ stupidity”.

“In addition to firing at US combat vessels, Iran has also prepared other scenarios that it will implement if necessary,” the source added.

The comments came after Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that any foreign military force, particularly the US, will come under attack if it attempts to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

“We would preserve and firmly manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with full capability, advising all commercial vessels and oil tankers to refrain from any attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with the Armed Forces (of Iran) stationed there in order not to endanger their security,” the top general stated.

MNA