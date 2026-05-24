  1. Politics
May 24, 2026, 5:32 PM

IRGC Navy:

33 vessels passed through Hormuz Strait with Iran permission

33 vessels passed through Hormuz Strait with Iran permission

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy has announced that 33 ships, including tankers, container ships, have passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Sunday, the Public Relations Office of the IRGC Navy said the vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels that passed through the strategic waterway with coordination and security protection provided by the Iranian force.

IRGC Navy coordinated the passage of 33 ships including tankers, container ships through Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.

The IRGC Navy announced on Sunday that the intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz is being vigorously carried out by the IRGC Navy following the severe insecurity created as a result of the aggression of the US terrorist army in the Strait of Hormuz, the statement added. 

MNA/6839783

News ID 244764

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News