33 vessels passed through Hormuz Strait with Iran permission

In a statement on Sunday, the Public Relations Office of the IRGC Navy said the vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels that passed through the strategic waterway with coordination and security protection provided by the Iranian force.

IRGC Navy coordinated the passage of 33 ships including tankers, container ships through Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.

The IRGC Navy announced on Sunday that the intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz is being vigorously carried out by the IRGC Navy following the severe insecurity created as a result of the aggression of the US terrorist army in the Strait of Hormuz, the statement added.

MNA/6839783