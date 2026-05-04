  1. Politics
May 4, 2026, 10:59 AM

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss latest war developments by phone

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss latest war developments by phone

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments as well as the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against the country.

Appreciating the constructive role of Pakistan as a mediator between Iran and the United States, Iran’s top diplomat consulted with his Pakistani counterpart about the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country as well as restoration of peace and security in the region.

MNA/6819405

News ID 244201

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