Admitting Iran’s leadership ‘sole way to open Hormuz Strait’

In a post on his X account on Monday, Rezaei wrote, “The way to open the Strait of Hormuz is to admit defeat, reach an agreement with Iran, and accept Iran's leadership over the Strait of Hormuz as the US is the main cause of insecurity in the strait.”

In reaction to US President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei added that the Strait of Hormuz was not closed with a tweet that was opened with a tweet. The way to open the Strait of Hormuz is either to accept defeat, reach an agreement, and accept Iran's sovereignty and leadership over the Strait of Hormuz, or to return to the battlefield, accept another humiliating defeat, and admit Iran's sovereignty and leadership over the Strait of Hormuz. There is no other way."

He reiterated that the US is the main cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz following the US and Israeli aggression waged against the country on February 28.

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