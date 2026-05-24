Kiani takes gold at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships

She emerged victorious over her Uzbek rival 2-0 in the final match of the featherweight −57 kg category, according to Tehran Times.

On her path to the final, Kiani defeated taekwondo athletes from India, Jordan and Chinese Taipei.

Also, Yalda Valinejad seized a bronze medal at the Lightweight −62 kg.

Kiani’s gold was Iran’s fifth gold medal in the event.

Abolfazl Zandi in the -58kg, Mahdi Hajimousaei in the -63kg, Amirsina Bakhtiari in the -74kg and Arian Salimi in the +87kg had previously won four gold medals for Iran national team.

MNA