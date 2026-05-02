Foreign envoys briefed on latest proposal to end war by Iran

In the meeting on Saturday, Gharibabadi told foreign envoys that Iran always believed in diplomacy based on national interests to resolve issues and thus played its part, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic, at the same time, remained fully prepared to decisively repel any act of aggression against its people and territory.

Stating that Iran recently delivered its proposal to Pakistan – a mediator for negotiations with the United States – with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, he said the ball is now in the US court to choose either the path of diplomacy or the continuation of the confrontational approach.

Gharibabadi noted that Iran is ready for both paths, in order to ensure its national interests and security, and in any case, it will always maintain its pessimism and distrust toward the United States due to its betrayal amid diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of China and Russia earlier held a trilateral meeting with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, over the new text that was handed over to Pakistan on Thursday evening.

Following a ceasefire between Iran and the United States on April 7, the two sides held negotiations mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad on April 11. However, the talks concluded without a breathrough.

MNA/IRN