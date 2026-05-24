No decision adopted without Leader's permission: Pezeshkian

During a meeting with the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian said that what has ensured the country’s stability in sensitive periods has been the solidarity and empathy of the people and the pillars of the establishment.

The president said that Iran’s main concern today is not war, missiles, or bombardment, but rather preserving calm, cohesion, and social unity, adding that despite numerous challenges, he refrains from raising many issues in order to avoid creating division and discord.

Maintaining national unity is far more important than military and security issues, he added.

The president underlined that he has always tried not to say anything contrary to the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution or adopt positions that would fuel divisions within the governing structure or be exploited by the enemy.

Pezeshkian further stated that no decision in Iran is made outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council and without coordination and permission of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

When a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms, and political currents must support it in order to present a unified voice of the Islamic Republic to the world, he stated.

MNA