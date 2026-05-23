US record of breaches has made Iran exercise utmost caution

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Pezeshkian in Tehran on Saturday.

The Iranian president started his remarks by reitrating his emphasis on the need for Islamic unity.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its commitment to international legal frameworks in practice, stressing: "We are simply seeking to materialize the legitimate and legal rights of our nation, but record and experience of negotiating with the Americans dictates that we exercise utmost caution."

Referring to the Iranians distrust in the United States due to repeated breaches of promises, attacks during negotiations, and assassinations of officials, the President emphasized, "Under such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the path of negotiations, relying on brotherly relations with friendly countries like Pakistan, but our main goal is simply to secure the interests of the Iranian nation with proportionate and suitable solutions."

The Pakistani army chief, for his part, said that Israel seeks its interests in conflict and discord among Muslims, emphasizing that Pakistan is merely seeking to establish stability and prevent the continuation and recurrence of war in the region.

Munir expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations will reach a desirable outcome for Iran and all countries and Muslims in the region as soon as possible.

MNA/6838762